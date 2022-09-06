Las Vegas police’s homeless outreach team helps thousands get access to services, housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People experiencing homelessness can be seen camping out in their cars at places like Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police’s homeless outreach team was at the park helping people Tuesday get access to services.

Nine people serve as part of the team, which is also known as the “HOT” team. Its main priority is to get people experiencing homeless connected to services.

“The need was obvious throughout the valley, and you notice it across the country that homelessness is not new but it seems to be more prevalent,” said Metro Police Sergeant Steven Reese. “There are more and more people every year that tend to be living on the streets,”

The “HOT” team partners with the non-profit HELP of Southern Nevada to get people connected to services, whether that is a shelter, helping with job assistance or getting them into a diversion program.

Reese said the best scenario is getting them a bus ticket to get them reconnected with loved ones.

“When you get them linked up with a brother, a cousin or a parent or a sibling it just makes more sense for them to be somewhere where they have that support,” said Reese.

To date, Metro’s “HOT” team has contacted 4,291 people experiencing homelessness. Of those, 1,470 have accepted services and about 203 have been put into housing.

Reese said the most frustrating part about the outreach process is not everyone wants the help.

“We will go out with a team like we were today, and we will literally have a team ready to go but so many people refuse those services and chose to stay on the streets,” said Reese.

Reese said doing this type of outreach can be lifesaving.

“Especially when you are considering those with young children or those that are compromised with health issues,” said Reese.

Metro’s “HOT” team goes out to different locations across the valley to help people experiencing homelessness four days a week.

