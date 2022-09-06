Las Vegas police say there were 27 DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there were more than two dozen DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend.

According to police, as part of the holiday weekend DUI enforcement, LVMPD says there were 100 total stops. Of those, 49 people were cited and 27 DUI arrests were made. The department also noted that two firearms were recovered.

He was on his way to another DUI traffic stop when this crash occurred.

He was taken to the hospital and continues to recover.

This is exactly why this type of enforcement is so crucial.

LVMPD says that on Saturday night while the enforcement was occurring, a member of the department’s DUI Strike Team was hit. Police said the officer was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

North Las Vegas police say there 11 DUI arrests over the weekend in its jurisdiction. The department said it had 204 citations: 73 speeding violations, 11 distracted driving and 5 OCA violations.

