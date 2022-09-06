Las Vegas police say person in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:02 p.m. Monday night near Cobblestone Avenue west of Candlelight Street.

Evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated that an SUV was traveling eastbound on Cobblestone Avenue in the single-through travel lane, according to police. A pedestrian was in the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police say that the crash occurred when the left front of the SUV made contact with the pedestrian, who then came to rest in the roadway east of Candlelight Street.

Authorities say the SUV fled the scene without stopping to render aid. Arriving emergency medical services transported the pedestrian to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

According to LVMPD, the SUV, which is believed to be a light color, sustained substantial damage to the left front from the collision.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-4088. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, Visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com or use the mobile app”P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

