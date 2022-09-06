Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

By Caitlin Lilly
Sep. 6, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino.

According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.

No additional information was provided.

