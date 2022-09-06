Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:47 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino.
According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
No additional information was provided.
