Clark County approves allocating nearly $120M for affordable housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved allocating nearly $120 million towards affordable housing in the Las Vegas Valley.

Submitted to commissioners by Kevin Schiller, deputy county manager, the agenda stated that the request was submitted “in response to the unprecedented crisis in housing affordability and availability.”

Clark County says its “Welcome Home Community Housing Fund” was “created to address the urgent need for housing for low-income residents, families, seniors and those who are employed but unable to find affordable housing.”

As part of the program, Clark County will allocate nearly $120 million to develop more than 3,100 homes in the Las Vegas Valley.

History made today.



"Welcome Home," Clark County’s community housing fund to invest in affordable housing development, was approved by Commissioners. Nearly $120 million is being allocated to develop more than 3,100 homes for low-income seniors and families in our community. pic.twitter.com/Fa535UTILw — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 6, 2022

Clark County says the funds will go towards the creation of 2,139 new low-income and workforce housing units as well as the rehabilitation of 967 existing units.

The motion passed Tuesday with all seven Clark County Commissioners voting in favor of the funding.

