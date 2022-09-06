Dates announced for annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City

Annual Art in the Park event to be held Oct. 1-2 in Boulder City(Screen capture Art in the Park/ Boulder City Hospital/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City’s beloved Art in the Park event will once again be held this October.

According to Boulder City Hospital’s website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 1 and 2.

Marking the event’s 58th year, the craft gathering will again be held at Wilbur, Bicentennial and Escalante Parks.

According to organizers, Art in the Park, is the largest gathering of artists in the Southwest. The event is held annually in Boulder City at the beginning of October.

The free event draws over 100,000 visitors to Boulder City for the annual event, according to the Art in the Park website.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit Boulder City Hospital.

For more information, visit: https://www.bchcares.org/art-in-the-park/

