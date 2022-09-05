Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty

Police released a photo of Liam Husted's mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.((LVMPD))
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:33 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.

Moreno-Rodriguez had previously pleaded not guilty in a hearing on Aug. 20, 2021. Prosecutors previously said Moreno-Rodriguez admitted to choking her son to death.

Details of the plea weren’t immediately available. Moreno-Rodriguez is set to appear in court Tuesday.

