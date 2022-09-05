Scammers use Best Buy and Geek Squad names to attempt to steal from people

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Scammers are using the Best Buy and Geek Squad names on phony invoices to attempt to steal from people, as experienced by FOX5.

As part of the emailed scheme, which said a customer’s anti-virus software needed to be renewed for $349.99, the scammers wanted FOX5′s Joe Vigil to log onto a website to clear up the matter, which he didn’t. He also didn’t provide any personal information.

When contacted by FOX5 about the scam, Best Buy officials provided fraud prevention information and what the company does to prevent people from becoming victims.

“We have a security team constantly working to prevent consumers from falling victim to scams that are using the Best Buy or Geek Squad brand. That includes working directly with federal law enforcement and other retailers,” read part of the email from Best Buy.

Best Buy also provided the following information:

· Limit sharing your personal information. Be thoughtful when you get an email or phone requests for your personal information, like a bank account or credit card number.

· If you’re pressured to act quickly, odds are it’s a scam.

· Don’t open email attachments or click on links unless you’re certain they’re from legitimate sources. If you’re uncertain, you can always call 1-888-BESTBUY to confirm.

· Beware of emails and texts that have you “verify” personal information online. Most legitimate companies will never request personal information in this manner, including Best Buy.

· If you receive a call or email asking for payment by gift card, know that it’s a scam. Report it to your local authorities and the Federal Trade Commission right away.

· Never provide your gift card number and pin to anyone you don’t know. Once those numbers are gone, so is your money.

More fraud information from Best Buy can be found here. www.bestbuy.com/stopfraud

