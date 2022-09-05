Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week.
According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The company said the three events are as follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 6:
Smith’s, 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7:
Smith’s, 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8:
Smith’s, 450 N. Nellis Boulevard
10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
For more information on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, visit: https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile
