Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The company said the three events are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Smith’s, 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 7:

Smith’s, 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8:

Smith’s, 450 N. Nellis Boulevard

10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, visit: https://www.oscarmayer.com/wienermobile

