Man charged with making bomb threats at Las Vegas airport

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - A man faces three felony charges of communicating a bomb threat after allegedly driving his truck into a secure area of of the Las Vegas airport last week and producing a fake bomb.

Sergio Magana, 36, also faces charges of possessing a hoax bomb and destroying property. Two similar misdemeanors were added on Monday, including the unlawful manufacture, purchase, possession, sale, advertisement or transportation of a hoax bomb and destroying property.

A police report said Magana drove nearly a mile on airport property and was arrested at the scene on Aug. 25.

“The car stopped on (the officer’s) driver’s side, and the subject shouted, ‘I’m trying to get your attention; I’ve been looking for you,” police said in the report. “(The motorist) then states, ‘I got a bomb right here,’ as the subject held up an unknown aerosol can wrapped with duck tape.”

The man allegedly told Las Vegas police that he drove into the secure area of the airport to tell police about “the cartel people,” who he said come into the convenience store where he works.

Court records show Magana is represented by the Clark County public defender’s office. Officials there did not immediately respond to a call and email from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

A police dog detected no explosives in the vehicle. The incident caused no flight cancelations or delays, said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.

