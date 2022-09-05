Las Vegas police release images of suspect wanted in stabbing death of reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released images of a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who they say was involved in the homicide that took place on Sept. 3 near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way.

Authorities said previously that officers found journalist Jeff German, 69, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after police received a 911 call.

German died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said Sunday.

It appears German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

Asking for the public's assistance identifying the suspect involved in the homicide that took place on September 3 near Vegas Dr & Tenaya Way.



Anyone with any info is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777 or @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/qhlwAwXsRj — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 5, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.