Las Vegas police release images of suspect wanted in stabbing death of reporter

Las Vegas police release images of suspect wanted in stabbing death of reporter
Las Vegas police release images of suspect wanted in stabbing death of reporter(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:21 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday released images of a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who they say was involved in the homicide that took place on Sept. 3 near Vegas Drive and Tenaya Way.

Authorities said previously that officers found journalist Jeff German, 69, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after police received a 911 call.

German died of “multiple sharp force injuries” in a homicide, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said Sunday.

It appears German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas police.

Police: Las Vegas journalist dies in stabbing outside home

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police released a photo of Liam Husted's mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.
Woman accused of killing 7-year-old outside Las Vegas to plead guilty
FOX5 Drone footage of Harry Reid International Airport
Man charged with making bomb threats at Las Vegas airport
Closed boat ramps, storms lead to struggles for Lake Mead businesses
Closed boat ramps, storms lead to struggles for Lake Mead businesses
Closed boat ramps, storms lead to struggles for Lake Mead businesses
Closed boat ramps, storms lead to struggles for Lake Mead businesses