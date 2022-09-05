Forecast Outlook- 9/5/2022

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Thursday evening as temperatures remain 8° to 12° above average for this time of year. Heat relief comes this weekend with more humidity and increasing thunderstorm chances around Southern Nevada.

Tuesday remains mostly sunny with a forecast high of 110° in Las Vegas. We’ll keep the heat Wednesday and Thursday with forecast highs at 108° on both of those days. You will notice some passing clouds during the afternoon hours with a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. The best chances will be over the mountains.

Hurricane Kay is currently spinning off the West Coast of Mexico. It will be tracking farther northwest over the coming days, weakening as it travels over the cooler waters near the California coast. Remnant moisture from Kay is forecast to move into the area this weekend, bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Friday will bring a slight chance of a storm with the forecast high at 102° in Las Vegas. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday with more humidity in the mix. Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast on both days for your weekend plans.

