Forecast Outlook-9/4/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The area of high pressure that has produced some of the hottest temperatures of the summer will amplify as we wrap up the holiday weekend.

The ridge will shift east a bit.

As it does humidity levels and the dew point temperature will lower paving the way for the even hotter temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

Right now the Excessive Heat Warning is expected to expire Wednesday but could be extended again.

Temperatures will start to gradually slip Thursday but will still be much higher than normal.

It will then drop several degrees Friday.

By next weekend we will be enjoying double digit temperatures.

Next weekend looks good for a round of tropical moisture to drift into southern Nevada.

Rain chances could reach up to 40% by Saturday and Sunday.

The UV Index for Labor Day is 9 or very high.

