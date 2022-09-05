‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver

By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley.

That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching people in the funeral industry around the country.

Recently Eileen Hollis, a licensed funeral director and embalmer based out of Syracuse, New York, started to see comments on her videos out a mortuary transport driver in Las Vegas. His name is Kamal Daniel and he was fired less than three weeks on the job once his employer found out he recorded and posted videos while on the job on TikTok. Daniel said it was for educational purposes.

“I totally get that I’m in the same boat but there is a fine line between education and being disrespectful to the dead human body and my whole thing has always been- if you’re on my page looking for a dead person I’m not your girl,” Hollis said.

