College of Southern Nevada part of global water study

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The College Of Southern Nevada is part of a global research study on water supplies.

Eighty-six institutions are looking at the water in their communities to see what’s in it.

Since the 1990′s some of those institutions have found low levels of pharmaceuticals in water even after it’s been treated. Also found in treated water very low levels of illegal drugs.

“The trace amounts of drugs are in parts per trillion but is still noteworthy,” according to Dr. Doug Sims, Dean of School of Science, Engineering and Mathematics at CSN.

Sims says the study will help CSN and the other institutions to establish a baseline to monitor water supplies. CSN collects water samples from ten different locations around the Las Vegas Valley and after the water has been treated.

It’s then brought back to a lab and analyzed to see what’s in it.

“Our water is actually one of the safest in the nation,” said Sims.

For our area, what’s important to know is as our water levels continue to go down, those concentrations of pharmaceuticals will likely increase.

“With climate change continuing to drop our volume of water in Lake Mead which is fed by the Colorado River, the contaminants will go up just because diluting factors go down,” said Sims.

This study will be expanded, according to Sims. Through a new grant, CSN in the coming months will look at surface waters not only in the Las Vegas-area but statewide.

