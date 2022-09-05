CCFD says 1 person dead in house fire in east Las Vegas Valley

A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.
A Clark County Fire Department engine is featured on March 25, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department says one person has died after a house fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

CCFD says the incident occurred at 6140 Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood and Lake Mead.

Authorities say one person was killed in the fire at the single-family residence.

Fire investigators are en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

