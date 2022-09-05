36K people lose power after powerful storm hits Laughlin, Bullhead City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Severe weather hammered Laughlin and Bullhead City Sunday evening, leading to both NV Energy and Mohave Electric reporting outages.

Mohave Electric said 50 distribution poles were downed by the storm around 6:30 p.m., leaving 36,000 residents without power. At 8 p.m., NV Energy reported 3,744 customers without power.

Paul McDermott shared video with FOX5 of the mayhem created by 60 mph winds at Community Park.

As people were enjoying the Labor Day weekend on the river, the powerful storm moved in and Water Rescue and Safety crews helped people evacuate.

Videos on social media showed zero visibility during the peak of the windstorm. One FOX5 viewer reported a neighbor’s carport was taken down by the high wind.

