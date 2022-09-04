Forecast Outlook-9/4/2022

Excessive Heat Warning Extended
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:15 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -No relief from the hot temperatures for our area through the holiday weekend.

Daytime highs continue to trend about 7 degrees above normal Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be even hotter as humidity and dewpoint temperatures drop.

That will allow for the ridge to have an even bigger influence on our temperatures in southern Nevada. As a result the excessive heat warning has been extended until Wednesday evening with the likelihood that it could get extended again.

While the ridge of high pressure that’s producing these hot temperatures remains in place it’s also expected to weaken significantly by Friday when our daytime high drops to 99.

Right now, next weekend is looking interesting as tropical moisture over Baja is expected to move north.

Several weather computer models seem to be in agreement that not only will our daytime temperature drop to the low 90′s but we are looking at least a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms to move into our area.

The UV Index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook-8/3/2022
FOX5 EXCESSIVE HEAT
Forecast Outlook- 9/2/2022
FOX5 News at 3 pm - 3:30pm
Forecast Outlook - Thursday afternoon