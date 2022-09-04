Forecast Outlook-9/3/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Sunday is looking as a carbon copy of what we experienced Saturday, hot temperatures and the threat of afternoon thunderstorms at higher elevations.

We saw some flooding again in the Death Valley area Saturday due to powerful thunderstorms.

Daytime temperatures will be 6 degrees above normal. The excessive heat warning continues and is forecast to expire Tuesday evening but as of Saturday night looks as if it could be extended into Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to warm Monday and Tuesday due to the drying of the atmosphere.

High Tuesday could climb to 110 degrees.

As we approach the second half of the week we are watching the potential return of of the monsoon mixed with some tropical moisture.

That approaching system heading north from Baja will also help to push our high temperatures down to the low 90′s taking us from well above to well below normal.

The UV Index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

