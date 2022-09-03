Forecast Outlook-8/3/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Daytime temperatures will remain well above normal for the foreseeable future.

The Excessive Heat Warning stays in effect until at least Tuesday.

We are actually getting a marginal break from the high temperatures thanks to some low grade monsoon weather that could trigger mountain thunderstorms Saturday.

By Labor Day Monday and into Tuesday that moisture will be gone and our daytime temperature will move up a few degrees.

There is a good chance the warning will be extended.

The long range forecast suggest we aren’t going to see a more normal daytime high until Friday and even then we will be above normal.

The UV Index for Saturday is 9 or very high.

