1 dead, suspect on the loose after crash involving pedestrian near Pecos, Cheyenne

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:07 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Pecos and Cheyenne that happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver did not stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheyenne is closed in both directions from Pecos to Las Vegas Boulevard.

