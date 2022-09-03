1 dead, suspect on the loose after crash involving pedestrian near Pecos, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Pecos and Cheyenne that happened just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver did not stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cheyenne is closed in both directions from Pecos to Las Vegas Boulevard.

