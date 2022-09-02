Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A hotel and gambling hall near the Las Vegas Strip will close and be demolished and redeveloped, Red Rock Resorts announced Friday.

Wild Wild West, located at I-15 and Tropicana, will close and be demolished, the company announced. Red Rock Resorts said the existing property will be demolished for redevelopment of the site.

The 20-acre Wild Wild West site is part of almost 100 acres owned by Station Casinos with views of the Las Vegas Strip and access to I-15.

Red Rock Resorts said it anticipates all Wild Wild West employees will be offered jobs at other Station Casinos properties.

“Development parcels of this caliber are simply not available in Las Vegas any longer,” Station Casinos President Scott Kreeger said. “We are excited to take this first step to reposition the property for future development. Importantly, we would like to recognize and thank our Wild Wild West Team Members. We look forward to welcoming them to one of our existing properties.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.