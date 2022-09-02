North Las Vegas police share warning after single-vehicle crashes involving speeding drivers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is sharing a warning after two single-vehicle crashes this week that involved speeding drivers.

In a post shared on Thursday, the department said it had a message for all new drivers after a “young” driver rolled an SUV when they were speeding Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred Aug. 30 when the “young” driver was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Aliante.

Police say the driver’s SUV struck the center median, hit a light pole and then rolled over.

“It’s estimated the driver was going over 60 MPH,” authorities said.

According to police, the driver was cited for reckless driving. No one was transported to the hospital, police said.

In a separate incident Monday evening, police shared photos after another speeding vehicle crashed in front of a North Las Vegas Fire Department building.

According to police, the incident occurred Monday evening in front of the building located near the 4000 block of Losee Road.

Police say that investigators estimate this vehicle was traveling about 80 MPH or more. NLVPD says the driver survived with only minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

