Las Vegas police warn car buyers to be aware of VIN switching

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It can leave you out of hundreds or thousands of dollars and the DMV says it sees it happen every week. Thieves steal a vehicle and then get a vehicle identification number plate from a similar car. They put that in the stolen car and then try to resell the car. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting buyer who doesn’t check the VIN number gets a surprise when they try to register the car at the DMV. That is where they discover they have a car with a bogus VIN and the car is stolen. That leaves the buyer without the car and the money they paid for it.

“So, one of the main tips we tell people if you’re going to do a private sale go to the DMV and have them do a VIN inspection. Because if you buy a VIN switched vehicle, you may think you have a legit title to a legit vehicle, but then once they find out the vehicle is stolen, you’re out completely,” said LVMPD Lt. Joe Lepore.

Metro Police say they’re seeing VIN switching more and more through their VIPER unit, which involves multiple agencies that deal with car theft.

Nevada DMV officials say people who buy a car in a private sale can get a VIN check before they make a purchase. VIN inspection stations are located at DMV sites. The checks are free and people don’t’ have to make an appointment. The DMV tells FOX5, VIN stations around the state see five to ten cars a month that have had VINs switched. They also say workers at counters come across them too.

