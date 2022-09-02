Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver for not taking daughter to school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attacking a Clark County School District bus driver after the driver refused to take his daughter to school.

Otis Tanner faces multiple charges after the Aug. 18 incident. According to CCSD Police, the incident took place around 6:34 a.m. as Valley High School Students were being taken to school.

According to CCSDPD, the bus driver was on his route to Valley High School when a man, later identified as Tanner, walked onto the bus. The driver reportedly told Tanner to exit and he refused. Tanner reportedly positioned his body in the aisle and said “make me, make me,” when told to get off the bus.

The bus driver reportedly grabbed Tanner’s arm and Tanner hit the driver in the face multiple times with a closed fist, the arrest report said. Tanner also reportedly kicked the driver from the bus to the ground outside and continued punching him, the report said.

The bus driver told CCSDPD that he feared for his life and the lives of the students, the report said.

Eventually the driver pulled out a tire iron from the bus as self defense, the report said. When the driver did that, Tanner said the driver was now a “mark” and that he “will be watching for him,” CCSDPD said in the report.

The driver said the altercation stemmed from an incident on Aug. 17 after Tanner’s daughter was not on the student list to be taken on his bus, so driver refused to transport her, the arrest report said.

The driver reported feeling dizzy and sore and requested medical treatment because he thought he was going to vomit, CCSDPD said.

Multiple students had videos of the incident, according to CCSDPD. Videos showed that the driver grabbed Tanner’s arm to remove him from the bus before Tanner started hitting the driver, the report said.

Tanner was arrested Aug. 19 near his home. Tanner told police he knew why he was stopped and admitted to hitting the driver multiple times, the report said.

Tanner will face charges of burglary, battery on a protected person, and threat to a school employee.

According to court records, Tanner’s bail was set at $25,000. His next court appearance was set for Sept. 27.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.