Forecast Outlook- 9/2/2022

The Excessive Heat Warning continues through Tuesday next week as temperatures stay well above average throughout the holiday weekend. Highs will be topping 110° across parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

We’re keeping an eye on some moisture creeping into the area today. This isn’t a significant push of monsoon moisture, but enough that we have the chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms around Southern Nevada on Friday and Saturday. The best chances will be south of Las Vegas and into Mohave County, Arizona. In addition to the isolated rainfall, gusty outflow wind will be possible around any storms that develop. Wind gusts 40+ mph are possible, causing concern for boaters on Lake Mead.

We’ll maintain the chance of mountain showers and storms through the holiday weekend. The Las Vegas Valley is looking mainly dry with the heat being the major story. The forecast high on Saturday is 108°, Sunday 107°, and Monday is 110° for Labor Day.

We’ll keep temperatures well above average through the middle of next week. Some heat relief is possible later next week with long-range forecasts hinting at the potential for better storm chances into the following weekend.

