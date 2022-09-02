City of Reno urges caution around Virginia Lake due to algae bloom

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is advising people and their pets to avoid contact with the water of Virginia Lake for two months due to algae bloom.

Caution signs in English and Spanish are posted around the perimeter of the lake warning people not to enter the water.

City officials say drought induced low water condition, high phosphorous levels, and low flow/circulation has created the perfect conditions for the bloom.

The blooms have a potentially harmful concentration of toxins known as cyanotoxins which are a significant risk for the public’s health, as well as their pets.

“We want to remind the community that the City of Reno does not have control over the water flows,” Reno Parks and Recreation Director Jaime Schroeder said. “Due to the drought and the low level of the water in the Truckee River, water entering the Cochran ditch is reduced, so we are unable to properly circulate Virginia Lake.”

