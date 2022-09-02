City of Reno urges caution around Virginia Lake due to algae bloom

Algae bloom on Virginia Lake from 2021.
Algae bloom on Virginia Lake from 2021.(City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is advising people and their pets to avoid contact with the water of Virginia Lake for two months due to algae bloom.

Caution signs in English and Spanish are posted around the perimeter of the lake warning people not to enter the water.

City officials say drought induced low water condition, high phosphorous levels, and low flow/circulation has created the perfect conditions for the bloom.

The blooms have a potentially harmful concentration of toxins known as cyanotoxins which are a significant risk for the public’s health, as well as their pets.

“We want to remind the community that the City of Reno does not have control over the water flows,” Reno Parks and Recreation Director Jaime Schroeder said. “Due to the drought and the low level of the water in the Truckee River, water entering the Cochran ditch is reduced, so we are unable to properly circulate Virginia Lake.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mirage exterior
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
CCSD discusses student athletes practicing in excessive heat
CCSD discusses student athletes practicing in excessive heat
Otis Tanner
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver for not taking daughter to school
Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel as seen on Sept. 2, 2022.
Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel near Las Vegas Strip to close, be demolished