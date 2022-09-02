California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues, Nevada Trucking Association says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road.

The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada.

FOX5 reported on the concerns from truckers in July, and this week a court ruling now forces owner-operator drivers to comply with the law.

AB5 in California was signed into law in 2019, but a judge gave the trucking industry a temporary injunction. That meant it wouldn’t have to be enforced. However, that was officially lifted Monday.

Independent truckers in California have spent the summer protesting the gig-worker law. It makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors. Truckers said it will make them spend thousands of dollars on insurance and equipment rentals.

It’s designed to add protections for workers, but NTA CEO Paul Enos said it will lead to fewer drivers.

“I think there’s definitely been an overcorrection. One that hasn’t really benefited those owner-operators, and one that isn’t benefiting trucking companies,” Enos said.

The industry is 80,000 drivers short and already predicted to get worse in the coming years, according to the American Trucking Association.

“There’s going to be challenges for your Nevada trucking companies, your Nevada owner-operators who aren’t able to meet that business-to-business exemption, and it will definitely cause some issues in us getting freight here,” Enos said.

Backlogs at California ports have caused major issues during the e-commerce boom of the pandemic, and fewer truck drivers mean more delays in getting products to places like Las Vegas.

“It’s going to have a downstream impact,” Enos said.

However, some smaller trucking companies in Las Vegas, like Power Express, told FOX5 the law will benefit them.

“Big companies get all the contracts because they have a lot of owner-operators, and the small companies and small fleets like us cannot afford that,” co-owner Marina Cobzac said.

Cobzac said it leaves owner-operators with three options: start their own company, which costs ten of thousands of dollars, become an employee of a trucking company or find a new line of work.

“There’s a percentage of them that are going to start to run businesses legally, pay taxes, get employees. There’s going to be another percentage that can’t afford to do this, and they’ll just become a [employee],” co-owner Axenia Cobzac said.

More than half of all truck drivers are independent operators, according to industry experts. The California Trucking Association said there’s about 70,000 in California alone.

Enos said a similar law didn’t pass through the Nevada legislature but believes it could be brought up again.

