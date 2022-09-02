19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday.

According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection.

“Our veterinary and animal care teams were treating and closely monitoring Maverick’s condition, which sadly took a turn for the worse in recent weeks,” Kallao said in the letter.

Earlier this year, the Dolphin Habitat lost another dolphin, Bella, after she passed away from a gastrointestinal illness.

In his letter, Kallao notes that the property’s animal care team “works closely with marine animal experts and veterinarians to ensure our dolphins are continually monitored and receive the very best care, year-round.” As such, the letter stated that the “animals receive weekly physical exams by veterinarians and a weekly meeting to review all aspects related to animal welfare including veterinary, behavioral and water quality.”

“Nothing is more important than the health, safety and happiness of the animals entrusted in our care,” Kallao said.

