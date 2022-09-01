Survivor shares struggles after crash that killed husband, critically injured son

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the way to Harry Reid Airport to catch a flight for a family vacation, a suspected drunk driver changed the lives of a family of four forever. For the first time, we are hearing from the mother and wife, who survived the deadly crash, about the family’s struggles since and their fight for justice.

“It is a nighttime of sometimes crying or screaming, sleepless nights... I can see everything that happened,” shared Kristen Palmatier.

On June 1, 2022, near Centennial High School and I-215, police say Lisa Guerino was driving drunk after taking five shots of tequila at a bar and failed to stop at a stop sign. They report Guerino was going 66 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. The brakes never applied. Manufacturing engineer, Steve Palmatier, 37, was killed in the crash.

“He was a very kind man. He worked very very hard,” said his wife Kristen. Their 3-year-old son Wyatt was critically injured.

“I spent almost a month in the hospital with my son. He was in critical care for a number of days on a ventilator,” Kristen explained. The toddler is out of the hospital now but faces a long road to recovery.

“We don’t know if he has full vision in his left eye. We have to go back in a couple of months to check as his brain continues to heal. I don’t know if he will be in special education services and disabled for the rest of his life,” Kristen stated.

Kristen told FOX5, Guerino’s insurance won’t pay out unless she agrees not to sue her.

“Her insurance is trying to strong-arm me into signing a form that says I will not sue her for any more money. The amount of her policy is so small that it doesn’t even make a dent… my son is at almost half a million dollars in medical bills,” Kristen revealed. That would also not cover her or her daughter’s medical bills or expenses for her husband’s funeral. Kristen has also been told under Nevada law, she can’t sue the bar that she believes overserved Guerino.

“We are one of seven states that cannot hold bars accountable,” Guerino contended.

As for Guerino, the driver charged with causing the deadly crash, Kristen hopes she is sentenced to the maximum.

“We for the rest of our lives will be living a life sentence of this and we will carry this until we, unfortunately, pass away,” Kristen stated.

Kristen and her children will be in court to face Guerino during a hearing Tuesday morning. If you would like to help the family, here is a link to a GoFundMe page.

