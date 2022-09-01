SoSo Strong: Community rallies behind 2-year-old girl fighting for her life after E. Coli infection leads to life-threatening condition

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A two-year-old girl from Grimes County is fighting for her life in a Houston hospital.

Sophie Collins initially suffered from an E. Coli infection and this resulted in Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS) in her kidneys. As the HUS progressed, it moved to her brain, causing seizures, which had to be continually monitored by an EEG machine.

“She’s just like any two-year-old,” Patrick Collins, Sophie’s father and a College Station Police officer, said. “She plays outside, she loves dolls, she loves the movie Encanto or pretty much anything Disney, she loves to dance and so it’s very unfortunate to see her in this condition right now.”

She has been in the Pediatric Care Unit since July 4.

Friends, family and community members have come together to show their support for the Collins family as Sophie continues to fight.

“We established a GoFundMe initially when we found out we were going to be in the hospital, and then recently one of my squad mates established the website SoSoStrong.com,” Patrick Collins said. “We started selling t-shirts. We have adult t-shirts, youth t-shirts, and decals for vehicles.”

The community stepped up both financially and spiritually.

“We started sharing posts and updates on Facebook,” Lauren Collins, Sophie’s mother said. “We learned people in other states were praying for her and that’s kind of been the coolest thing is just to see the community of prayer and the power of prayer as she’s continued to fight and get better.”

More than $20,000 have been donated so far, but they say there is still a long road ahead for recovery.

Sophie Collins Support! GoFundMe

#SoSoStrong Website

