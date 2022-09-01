Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 in June spoke with residents at the Desert Garden Condominiums who had no choice but to pack up and leave due to a change in property management.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other community groups stepped in to ensure residents had some help with the relocating process.

“It was great, it was needed for sure, because I didn’t know what to do,” said tenant Donald Woodward.

Donald Woodward, a Navy veteran, was thankful Las Vegas police knocked on his door to ask if he needed assistance after he had learned he would need to find a new place to live.

“Once the police officer came and talked to me and informed me about what was going on, and what direction we could move to, and who we could utilize for help, then it made it a lot easier and less stressful,” said Woodward.

“We were really concerned with what was going to happen with a lot of these individuals who are within this community,” said Las Vegas police Capt. Timothy Hatchett.

LVMPD’s community oriented policing team focuses on providing solutions for people who are dealing with unforeseen circumstances, much like the tenants living at the Desert Garden Condominiums when they were told they had to move out.

“They basically manage every single individual that has special needs and they kind of case manage them,” said Hatchett.

However, Las Vegas police doesn’t do this alone, as other groups offer their services as well.

“It could be everything from housing to helping US Vets, helping with counseling, helping with school needs, helping with resources,helping with food. I mean you name it and we have providers here,” said Hatchett.

The condominium complex has about 148 units. Of those, LVMPD along with other service providers, including the Southern Nevada Housing Authority, Blue Cross and Nevada Legal Services, were able to assist 92 people. Thirty-eight of those were in the process of getting temporary housing.

“Our community oriented policing team actually helped a family of 15 children that were in one of these units,” said Hatchett.

If it weren’t for Las Vegas police and the other organizations stepping in to help, resident Dondald Woodward said he and others at the complex would have no place to go.

“We would be on the streets and that is not what anybody wants,” Woodward said.

Las Vegas police and the other community providers will continue to assist the tenants until everyone has been helped.

According to police, the department’s community oriented policing team has been around for about a year.

Las Vegas police say no additional funding was needed for the team, because they developed and trained existing officers on how to take the program one step further.

