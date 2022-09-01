NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity Sept. 4-6 due to extreme heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity from Sept. 4-6 due to extreme heat.

The advisory was shared in a tweet Thursday morning from the Emergency Management team at the city of Las Vegas.

According to the alert, residents are asked to conserve energy from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6.

NV Energy urges customers to conserve electricity Sunday, Sept. 4th - Tuesday, Sept. 6th, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. due to extreme heat. Set temperature settings on buildings up 4 degrees & avoid water pumping if possible during these time frames. More tip... https://t.co/1ptkxrAaeq — CLV Emergency Alerts (@CLVAlerts) September 1, 2022

The alert added that residents should “set temperature settings on buildings up 4 degrees and avoid water pumping if possible during these time frames.”

On Sunday, the temperature is expected to reach 108 degrees, 110 degrees on Monday and 109 degrees on Tuesday.

For more energy saving tips, visit: https://bit.ly/3RwcZYf

