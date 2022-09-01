NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity Sept. 4-6 due to extreme heat

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity from Sept. 4-6 due to extreme heat.

The advisory was shared in a tweet Thursday morning from the Emergency Management team at the city of Las Vegas.

According to the alert, residents are asked to conserve energy from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The alert added that residents should “set temperature settings on buildings up 4 degrees and avoid water pumping if possible during these time frames.”

On Sunday, the temperature is expected to reach 108 degrees, 110 degrees on Monday and 109 degrees on Tuesday.

For more energy saving tips, visit: https://bit.ly/3RwcZYf

