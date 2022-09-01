Nevada SPCA hosting ‘Neon Dog Walk’ in Las Vegas Oct. 22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to put on their glow-in-the-dark accessories and head outside for the Nevada SPCA’s second annual Neon Dog Walk in October.

According to a news release, the organization will host its Neon Dog Walk from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

As part of the festivities, attendees will take part in a family-friendly 1.7-mile walk (or optional extended 3.1-mile trail) around the Dunes Loop at Sunset Park at sundown.

Walk participants and their dogs are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark accessories to light the trail, organizers say.

The Nevada SPCA notes that dogs must remain leashed, are friendly, vaccinated and well-behaved.

Early-bird registration pricing is $35 per person for adults now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 with the code: EARLYBIRD (children 12 and under are free, strollers are welcome). Regular pricing will be $45 per person. For more information, visit: https://neondogwalk.rallybound.org/

The Nevada SPCA says that the first 600 walk participants to register online will receive a “wag bag” and commemorative event T-Shirt.

The organization says that funds raised during the Neon Dog Walk through registration fees and individual donations will help to provide medical care for sick and injured animals and supports Nevada SPCA’s overall mission to reduce pet homelessness and animal suffering in Southern Nevada.

“We are so excited to return for our second year and truly making this a fun annual tradition for families and their dogs in Las Vegas. We’re growing this event and hope to make it bigger and better each year,” said Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA Executive Director. “As a local, independent non-profit, no-kill shelter, everything that we do to support homeless pets is made possible thanks to the generous support of our community.”

