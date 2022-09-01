Las Vegas small business owner helps mothers accomplish fitness goals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In recognition of “Wellness Month” in August, we spoke with a Las Vegas small business owner who is making a difference in our own backyard.

Coach Rose Peterson, a mother of three, said that through her own journey, she’s been able to focus her career on mothers who are struggling to get back into shape and take time out to help with mental health.

Peterson says that one of the biggest challenges she hears about is taking time out for yourself when you’re a mother. She said it was hard for herself to get the motivation to workout or do anything other than be a mom.

Peterson says she was able to find inspiration by taking baby steps.

“Through my journey of finding what works for me, while juggling kids, motherhood, and a house, that’s what inspired me to become a coach which a lot of moms think they should change everything but actually whatever they can do a little bit at a time is what matters,” Peterson said.

She said even a 10 minute walk, baby steps can help you.

For more information, visit: https://robrosefit.com/

