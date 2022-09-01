Henderson police investigate fatal 3 car crash near Valle Verde, Clear Water Canyon

Henderson police investigate fatal 3 car crash near Valle Verde, Clear Water Canyon
Henderson police investigate fatal 3 car crash near Valle Verde, Clear Water Canyon
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:41 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead and two more were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Henderson Wednesday night.

Henderson police say just after 8 p.m. three cars collided on Valle Verde Drive just south of Paso Verde Parkway.

One person died at the scene and two more are reportedly in critical condition.

Valle Verde is closed from Paseo Verde to Horizon Ridge Parkway and police say they don’t know when it will reopen.

Police have not determined if speed and impairment are factors at this time.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

