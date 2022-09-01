Helping the homeless who live in Las Vegas valley flood control tunnels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Their home is a lot different from yours. People who work with the homeless believe as many as 15-hundred people are living in gloomy flood control tunnels underneath the valley, at any given time.

Rob Banghart knows the streets of Las Vegas can be mean at times.

“I had a knife sticking out of my leg. I had been hit in the head by a hatchet three times. I had been hit with a pipe. I had a broken jaw. I ended up having a lacerated liver,” said Banghart.

Banghart says that was a low point in his homeless life that turned his life around.

For a couple of years Banghart lived in a flood control tunnel near downtown Las Vegas. That vicious attack by some men happened near his tunnel in 2018. After waking up in the hospital three days later, he says he was contacted by the nonprofit “Shine A Light.” The group works to help the homeless get off the street by offering detox, treatment, housing, case management and other tools. Not only did Shine A Light help Banghart get off the street, but he is also now the Outreach Director for Shine A Light. Since 2018 he has been going into the tunnels every Saturday, with teams from Shine A Light, to help people just like him. The group offers supplies, along with compassion.

“Simple kindness; conversations. Checking in. How you doing? You need to call your mom? Simple little things that like to us are so normal and not that big a deal, but to somebody that’s been out here and so disconnected for so long, those are like lifelines,” said Banghart.

And for those people in the tunnels who are ready, Shine A Light offers immediate assistance to leave the tunnels. On one Saturday in August, five people left the tunnels with the group. Those people immediately went to detox for three to five days. From there is when the nonprofit helps with treatment and later sober living. Banghart says while the group does work with community partners, it relies on donations. The group helps pay for treatment placement and housing which can run thousands of dollars per person. Banghart says people also get case management for up to two years to help them stay clean and off the street. He knows people slip when it comes to staying sober.

“I went through detox 67 times,” said Banghart.

But Banghart says the group doesn’t give up on people. He says since January, 220 people have left the tunnels with Shine A Light and says 70 percent of them have not returned.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.