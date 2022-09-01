Harry Reid International Airport hits passenger record for July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport set a new record for passengers during the month of July.

The airport saw 4.86 million passengers for the month, a 17.2 percent increase over July of 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. It beat the previous record of 4.69 million passengers that went through the airport during the month of June.

LAS Top 5 Months (by passenger volume) July 2022 4,863,787 June 2022 4,683,156 May 2022 4,577,609 October 2019 4,609,318 May 2019 4,590,539

The airport expects the high numbers to continue into the Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.