Harry Reid International Airport hits passenger record for July

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. The airport is now known as Harry Reid International Airport. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)(John Locher | AP)
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:49 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport set a new record for passengers during the month of July.

The airport saw 4.86 million passengers for the month, a 17.2 percent increase over July of 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. It beat the previous record of 4.69 million passengers that went through the airport during the month of June.

LAS Top 5 Months(by passenger volume)
July 20224,863,787
June 20224,683,156
May 20224,577,609
October 20194,609,318
May 20194,590,539

The airport expects the high numbers to continue into the Labor Day weekend.

