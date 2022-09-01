Forecast Outlook 9/1/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are kicking off the start to September with a heat wave across Southern Nevada.

Our Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Tuesday evening as temperatures stay well above average throughout the week. Highs will be topping 110° to 112° across parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

While much drier air is in place across Southern Nevada, we still have enough moisture for some clouds to develop over the mountains.

The valley will stay mostly sunny with high temperatures close to daily record highs over the next seven days. While heat is the main story this week, we’ll keep an eye on a little moisture that may sneak in as we go into Labor Day Weekend. We may feel a bit more humidity with an isolated shower possible over the mountains on Sunday. The Las Vegas Valley stays dry over the next seven days.

