Driver with non-life-threatening injuries after roll-over crash in North Las Vegas
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a roll-over crash Thursday morning.
Police said they received a call about the roll over at about 6:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle rolled onto its roof at Lake Mead and Revere.
NLVPD says the driver was transported to UMC for precautionary measures.
