Driver with non-life-threatening injuries after roll-over crash in North Las Vegas

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a roll-over crash Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call about the roll over at about 6:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle rolled onto its roof at Lake Mead and Revere.

NLVPD says the driver was transported to UMC for precautionary measures.

Las Vegas small business owner helps mothers accomplish fitness goals
Benny Figgins
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
Wastewater researchers find higher concentrations of prescriptions, illicit drugs during NFL Draft, EDC
Las Vegas small business owner helps mothers accomplish fitness goals
