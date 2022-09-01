Driver with non-life-threatening injuries after roll-over crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says a driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a roll-over crash Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call about the roll over at about 6:30 a.m. Police say the vehicle rolled onto its roof at Lake Mead and Revere.

NLVPD says the driver was transported to UMC for precautionary measures.

