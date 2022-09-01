Can every Southern Nevadan save 24 gallons a day? Water leaders set 2035 goal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority hopes that every person in the Las Vegas Valley can save 24 gallons a day.

According to the SNWA, the average Southern Nevadan uses 110 gallons a day. There are hopes to drop that usage to 86 gallons by 2035.

“Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean that Uncle Joe has to cut his water use all by himself, by 30 gallons per day. We’re talking about across the community on aggregate, how much water the community uses, divided by the number of people that are served by that water, divided by 365,” said Bronson Mack with the SNWA. “When we talk about everyone doing their part, we’re not just talking about residents. We’re also talking about businesses. And we’re also talking about HOAs. And we’re also talking about anybody that uses water in this community. We all need to be doing our part,” he said.

What are easy ways to start saving water, and not wasting it?

Removing non-functional grass. “Removing that grass from our community will actually save about roughly eight to 10% of our total water supply,” Mack said. The SNWA has a program to give $3 for every square foot, to help replace grass with drip irrigated trees and plants. Grass Removal Program

Sticking to the watering schedule. You can find out the schedule and what days you are allowed to water here: watering schedule

Convert septic systems. The SNWA also has a program to help convert your system, to help water get recycled into the municipal water supply. 14,000 homes utilize septic systems in the Valley.

Replacing and retro-fitting evaporative cooling air conditioning units. The SNWA is working to replace many of these units inside schools, buildings, facilities, high-rises, casinos and resorts with more water-efficient options.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.