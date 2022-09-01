CalTrans: All lanes of I-15 SB to be open to California over holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If your planning on traveling either to California or Utah over the long Labor Day weekend, there’s some good news and some bad news depending on which direction you are driving.

If your planning on driving to Southern California via I-15 this weekend, Caltrans announced that all traffic lanes will be open, effective 6 a.m. Friday. The agency says it will have a “no construction moratorium” that will continue through Labor Day weekend, ending at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

As a result of the “no construction moratorium,” all traffic lanes will be open on I-15 south of Primm. In addition, all lanes south of Nipton Road heading to Mountain Pass will also be open.

Strong monsoonal storms recently damaged a bridge over the Wheaton wash, which forced Caltrans to narrow traffic down to one lane for emergency repairs. Closing two traffic lanes for the repairs resulted in huge traffic delays for anyone heading toward Barstow.

On the Nevada side, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has also announced a “construction moratorium” for the holiday weekend. NDOT’s moratorium will start at 6 a.m. Friday and continue through late Tuesday night.

However, here is the bad news: Drivers planning a trip on I-15 between Moapa and Mesquite can expect major delays this holiday weekend.

NDOT told FOX5 that although no construction will be happening along I-15 near Mesquite, they have no ability to reopen the second traffic lane, meaning only one lane will be open in both directions south of Mesquite. Drivers are already seeing major delays on I-15 between the Moapa Valley and Mesquite along I-15.

NDOT is advising drivers to leave either early or very late to avoid getting stuck in delays between 1-2 hours that are expected over Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.