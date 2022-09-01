Aug. 5 named rainiest day in Death Valley’s history

Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars...
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars and forced officials to close all roads in and out of the park.(National Park Service)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park had the rainiest day in its history this year, according to a news release from the park.

The National Weather Service officially recognized Aug. 5, 2020 as Death Valley’s rainiest day when it received three-quarters of its annual average rainfall in just a few hours.

NWS initially reported 1.46 inches of rain via an automated gauge. After a manual recording, NWS said the park actually got 1.70 inches. Annually, Death Valley gets a 2.20-inch average annual rainfall.

Many roads at Death Valley are still closed four weeks after the flooding resulting from the rain. Drivers should exercise caution traveling through the part. Information on park road status is at nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Death Valley is expecting temperatures from 120-124 degrees during Labor Day weekend.

