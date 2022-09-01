ASPCA now assisting with massive animal cruelty case in Nye County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sherriff’s Office released an update Wednesday evening on the nearly 300 dogs part of a years-long animal cruelty case.

The sheriff’s office, via its YouTube page, said all of the dogs left at homes in Amargosa valley and Pahrump are now at the Nye County Animal Shelter and that the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is now on the ground helping out.

Temporary shelters have been built and they’re expecting more kennels to arrive in the next few days.

300 dogs, mostly Caucasian Shepherds, were seized in the department’s investigation.

Deputies said they were kept in vile conditions.

Two people have been charged with animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office is accepting donations to care for the animals.

