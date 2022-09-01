ASPCA now assisting with massive animal cruelty case in Nye County

Kennels built outside Nye County Animal Shelter for nearly 300 dogs part of animal cruelty case
Kennels built outside Nye County Animal Shelter for nearly 300 dogs part of animal cruelty case(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By Alec Newboles
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sherriff’s Office released an update Wednesday evening on the nearly 300 dogs part of a years-long animal cruelty case.

The sheriff’s office, via its YouTube page, said all of the dogs left at homes in Amargosa valley and Pahrump are now at the Nye County Animal Shelter and that the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is now on the ground helping out.

Temporary shelters have been built and they’re expecting more kennels to arrive in the next few days.

300 dogs, mostly Caucasian Shepherds, were seized in the department’s investigation.

Deputies said they were kept in vile conditions.

Two people have been charged with animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office is accepting donations to care for the animals.

How you can help the nearly 300 dogs seized in Nye County
FOX5 Continuing Coverage
Neighbors complained about kennel at center of Nye County animal cruelty case for years, records show
Nearly 260 dogs now in the hands of Nye County Animal Shelter
Russian Caucasian Shepard dogs rescued in animal cruelty case in Nye County
Russian Caucasian Shepard dogs rescued in animal cruelty case in Nye County
Dogs found at Amargosa Valley home still being assessed, suspects to appear in court Monday
Dogs found at Amargosa Valley home still being assessed, suspects to appear in court next week
Nye County authorities seize 25 more dogs in massive animal cruelty case
Nye County authorities seize 25 more dogs in massive animal cruelty case

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Henderson police investigate fatal 3 car crash near Valle Verde, Clear Water Canyon
Henderson police investigate fatal 3 car crash near Valle Verde, Clear Water Canyon
Helping the homeless who live in Las Vegas valley flood control tunnels
Helping the homeless who live in Las Vegas valley flood control tunnels
Fast-growing Las Vegas to get construction-focused high school
Fast-growing Las Vegas to get construction-focused high school
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
Harry Reid International Airport hits passenger record for July