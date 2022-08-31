Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mohave County
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky Powerball player had quite the start to their week after hitting several numbers in Monday night’s drawing.
According to officials, the player matched 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball in the Aug. 29 drawing.
The winning ticket, which was worth $50,000, was sold at Chevron, 14017 Pierce Ferry Road, in Dolan Springs, which is located between Kingman and Las Vegas.
The winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 13, 36, 43, 61, 69 with Powerball 18.
