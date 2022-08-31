What’s in the water? Wastewater researchers find higher concentrations of prescriptions, illicit drugs during NFL Draft, EDC

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Research being conducted at the College Of Southern Nevada shows there are a lot of pharmaceuticals that are turning up in our water, both legal and illegal.

Their study looked at two specific dates, the NFL Draft and the Electric Daisy Carnival.

“During the NFL Draft there were higher concentrations than normal of blood pressure, cholesterol and pain medications in our water supply that was already treated,” Dr. Doug Sims, Dean of the School of Science, Engineering and Mathematics, said.

Sims said the levels were in parts per trillion, so the drugs would not have an impact on us when recycled.

During EDC, there were spikes in cocaine, ketamine, an anesthetic, and MDNA and methamphetamines.

According to Sims, normal reading for MDMA are 10 to 15 parts per trillion. During EDC, it spiked at 2000 parts per trillion, 300 times the normal readings.

“Pretty shocking.”

The research is part of a global effort to study and learn about what is in our water and the contaminants in the water supply.

Despite the trace elements of drugs, Sims describes our water here in Southern Nevada as one of the safest in the nation

