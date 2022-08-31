Student arrested after gun found on campus at Henderson high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student was arrested after a gun was found on a Henderson high school campus Wednesday afternoon.

Clark County School District said CCSD Police received a report of a weapon on campus at Basic High School in Henderson. Police investigated, eventually finding a gun and arresting a student.

CCSD said no threats were made to students or staff.

The copy of the letter sent to parents is below:

Dear Basic Academy Families:

As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

Today, CCSD Police investigated a report of a weapon on campus. A gun was recovered and a student was arrested without incident. There were no threats made to students or staff.

Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however this event serves as a reminder that weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus. As it has been communicated multiple times, the Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

I am asking that parents and guardians talk to their students about the ramifications of breaking the Student Code of Conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

We take the personal safety of each and every student very seriously. If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school main office at 702-799-8000.

