SNWA reminds residents of mandatory fall watering restrictions beginning Sept. 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Water Authority is reminding residents and businesses that mandatory fall seasonal watering restrictions will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1.

According to a news release, the fall watering restrictions are in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

As part of the seasonal restrictions, SNWA says that residents and businesses are required to change their watering clocks to three assigned watering days. The agency adds that grass landscapes should be watered for no longer than 12 minutes per watering day.

SNWA states that drip irrigation is permitted up to three days a week but may only require one or two days as water-efficient trees and shrubs thrive with less water than grass.

Sunday watering is prohibited all year, SNWA advises.

Residents can find their assigned watering days and get information on seasonal watering restrictions at snwa.com.

SNWA says the seasonal restrictions take on added importance this year after the Aug. 16 announcement by the federal government of a water shortage on the Colorado River.

According to the release, coupled with other Colorado River water-saving agreements, the shortage declaration reduces the amount of water Southern Nevada can withdraw from Lake Mead by 25,000-acre feet, or about 8.1 billion gallons, beginning in Jan. 2023. “If every property in Southern Nevada follows the seasonal water restriction year-round, our community will save more water than is being cut under the current shortage conditions,” SNWA says.

The agency advises that as a result of the mandatory seasonal restrictions, watering on days other than your three assigned water days or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in a fine.

SNWA says water waste investigators patrol the Las Vegas Valley and follow up on reports from the community to enforce city and county ordinances that prohibit water waste. For residential customers, water waste fines range from up to $80 to more than $5,000 for repeat violations, according to SNWA.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.