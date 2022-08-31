Raiders have first practice since cut day; Darren Waller returns to the field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders held practice Wednesday for the first time since the rosters were trimmed to 53 players. Tight end Darren Waller was on the field after missing numerous practices during training camp.

Waller also hired a new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, as he tries to get a new contract in place. Waller has two years left on his current deal with a salary that makes him the 17th highest-paid tight end. Waller has consistently said he will not let any contract negotiations interfere with his play on the field.

The Raiders are preparing for their week one match-up in Los Angeles against the Chargers. When they trimmed the rosters on Tuesday, they waived 2021 first round pick Alex Leatherwood. Most expected Leatherwood to clear waivers which would put the Raiders on the hook for financially and would be a major salary cap hit. But the Chicago Bears claimed the offensive lineman and take over his contract which provides the Raiders with some relief. Head Coach Josh McDaniels talked about Leatherwood, and all of the players in training camp, getting a fair shot.

“We’ve talked about competition since we came here in every position group and trying to give every player an opportunity to earn his job and to earn his role, whatever that role may be,” McDaniels said. “Some are bigger than others. We felt like we did that. We gave everyone the opportunity to go out there and play. I wish Alex nothing but the best. He did everything he could here to try and earn his role here and wish him the best as he goes forward.”

Because of the NFL schedule being a little different this year, the Raiders will have two weeks to get ready for the Chargers on Sept. 11.

