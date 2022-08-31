Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows

A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.(Flight Aware/KCPQ)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird.

The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware.

It is uncertain why the middle finger is pointing in that particular direction, although it certainly seems to be pointing in the direction of Whatcom County, FOX 13 Seattle reported

The Bellingham Herald broke the news that this flight chart first appeared on Reddit in a post titled “Looks like a Survey Pilot’s last day today.”

“Talk about detail, he even put a thumb nail on!” is one of the top comments on the Reddit thread, which has more than 730 comments.

FOX 13 Seattle looked into the flight records and reported that a flight from Seattle on August 24 had a similar back-and-forth pattern and lasted 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas small business owner helps mothers accomplish fitness goals
Las Vegas small business owner helps mothers accomplish fitness goals
Benny Figgins
Last remaining year-one employee retires from Caesars Palace after 55+ years
Wastewater researchers find higher concentrations of prescriptions, illicit drugs during NFL Draft, EDC
Las Vegas small business owner helps mothers accomplish fitness goals
Las Vegas small business owner helps mothers accomplish fitness goals
Fast-growing Las Vegas to get construction-focused high school